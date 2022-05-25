Previous
Yellow Flag Iris by carole_sandford
Photo 2104

Yellow Flag Iris

There were lots of these growing at the water’s edge yesterday.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful! Hope we have still some in bloom when we come home
May 25th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
these ones are so pretty, nice capture
May 25th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I love those flag iris. This is a beautiful image of the details and color.
May 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very pretty.
May 25th, 2022  
