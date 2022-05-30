Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 2109

Lincoln Cathedral

Took this just before we went to eat before watching a performance of the Hunchback of Notre Dame.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely pov and capture !
May 30th, 2022  
