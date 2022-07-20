Sign up
Photo 2160
Agapanthus
Our Agapanthus are a bit spindly this year & these were laying on the ground ( possibly trampled by pigeons, as they are near the feeders). So I brought these indoors.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2996
photos
174
followers
148
following
Tags
life
,
garden
,
high
,
key
,
still
,
agapanthus
JackieR
ace
beautiful high key
July 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous ! fav
July 20th, 2022
