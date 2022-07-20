Previous
Agapanthus

Our Agapanthus are a bit spindly this year & these were laying on the ground ( possibly trampled by pigeons, as they are near the feeders). So I brought these indoors.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

JackieR ace
beautiful high key
July 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply gorgeous ! fav
July 20th, 2022  
