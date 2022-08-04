Sign up
Photo 2175
Maize
I thought I would have a ride out to catch a sunset tonight. This is a maize (corn) field, a couple of miles from home.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th August 2022 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
sunset
,
field
,
maize
Phil Sandford
ace
Love this
August 4th, 2022
