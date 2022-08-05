Previous
Blue Heron by carole_sandford
Photo 2176

Blue Heron

Had a lovely afternoon at Hartsholme with daughter & grandkids. This heron was towards the middle of the water, possibly stood on an underwater log. He was catching small fish I think.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Great reflection. They have such a great knack of fishing. I watched one last week and was surprised how big the fish was.
August 5th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh excellent capture. I love their rigid stare.
August 5th, 2022  
