Photo 2176
Blue Heron
Had a lovely afternoon at Hartsholme with daughter & grandkids. This heron was towards the middle of the water, possibly stood on an underwater log. He was catching small fish I think.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3018
photos
172
followers
147
following
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
37
2172
2173
804
2174
2175
2176
805
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th August 2022 2:24pm
blue
,
park
,
fishing
,
heron
,
hartsholme
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflection. They have such a great knack of fishing. I watched one last week and was surprised how big the fish was.
August 5th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Oh excellent capture. I love their rigid stare.
August 5th, 2022
