Pollinator by carole_sandford
Photo 2208

Pollinator

NF - SOOC 6
From Doddington Gardens. I like the way this flower appears to be almost floating & the bee is a great bonus.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful pop of colour and the busy bee !
September 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely with a soft dreamy feel.
September 6th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it does have a floating feeling - really beautiful
September 6th, 2022  
Michelle
Beautiful
September 6th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wodaaaa???? Floating bloom???? Or is the bumblebee flying away with the flower???
Awesome illusion!
September 6th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Magic!
September 6th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Sublime image
September 6th, 2022  
