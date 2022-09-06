Sign up
Photo 2208
Pollinator
NF - SOOC 6
From Doddington Gardens. I like the way this flower appears to be almost floating & the bee is a great bonus.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
7
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3070
photos
170
followers
145
following
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
doddington
,
nf-sooc-2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful pop of colour and the busy bee !
September 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is lovely with a soft dreamy feel.
September 6th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it does have a floating feeling - really beautiful
September 6th, 2022
Michelle
Beautiful
September 6th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wodaaaa???? Floating bloom???? Or is the bumblebee flying away with the flower???
Awesome illusion!
September 6th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Magic!
September 6th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Sublime image
September 6th, 2022
Awesome illusion!