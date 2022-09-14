Sign up
Photo 2216
Cyclamen
Nf-sooc 14. Cyclamen flowers among fallen leaves.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
flowers
leaves
fallen
cyclamen
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet. Lovely to see them popping up.
September 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Nice dof and wonderful color
September 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, lovely shot and dof.
September 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous! Are they in your garden?
September 14th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Pretty pale pink among the autumn leaves, an unusual combination!
September 14th, 2022
