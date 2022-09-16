Previous
Trafalgar Square by carole_sandford
Photo 2218

Trafalgar Square

Nf-sooc 16
Trafalgar Square, home of Nelson’s column, was yesterday, cordoned off for cleaning! This was taken through the fencing. One fountain & one Of the famous lions can be seen.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
September 16th, 2022  
Pat Knowles
A different viewpoint there!
September 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Lovely.
September 16th, 2022  
Jacqueline
Lovely!
September 16th, 2022  
