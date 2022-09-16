Sign up
Photo 2218
Trafalgar Square
Nf-sooc 16
Trafalgar Square, home of Nelson’s column, was yesterday, cordoned off for cleaning! This was taken through the fencing. One fountain & one Of the famous lions can be seen.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3088
photos
168
followers
145
following
Tags
london
,
square
,
trafalgar
,
nf-sooc-2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
September 16th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
A different viewpoint there!
September 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
September 16th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely!
September 16th, 2022
