Previous
Next
From Above by carole_sandford
Photo 2227

From Above

Nf-sooc 25.
I was going to cut this flower from the garden, but when I got to it, it was hanging by a thread. So I ended up with just the flower, no stalk! Hence, I laid this on a surface & took the image from above.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beatifully captured, love the tones.
September 25th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice capture.
September 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The colours of this are so suited to a high key shot.
September 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise