Discuss
Photo 2245
They have to be British...
...they appear to be queuing like the British! Amusing creatures!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
chickens
,
queue
,
hackthorn
Susan Wakely
ace
They are funny to watch.
October 13th, 2022
