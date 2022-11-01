Previous
Opposites by carole_sandford
Photo 2264

Opposites

For the one week only challenge. Today's word is opposites. There are a few here:
Black & White, opposite ends of the scale.
Left & Right, opposite directions.
Bears reflection - opposite him.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Very cool, in more ways than one!
November 1st, 2022  
