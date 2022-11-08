Sign up
Photo 2271
Dahlia
Not feeling brilliant today. Have had a cold & horrendous cough for a few days ( Phil got it first!) . Felt really tired this afternoon, but feel a bit better this evening.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3165
photos
167
followers
142
following
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
flower
garden
ill
dahlia
Babs
ace
Lovely shot, hope you feel better soon.
November 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Very nice shot. Hoping you'll continue to feel better
November 8th, 2022
