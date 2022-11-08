Previous
Dahlia by carole_sandford
Dahlia

Not feeling brilliant today. Have had a cold & horrendous cough for a few days ( Phil got it first!) . Felt really tired this afternoon, but feel a bit better this evening.
8th November 2022

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Babs
Lovely shot, hope you feel better soon.
November 8th, 2022  
Corinne C
Very nice shot. Hoping you'll continue to feel better
November 8th, 2022  
