Heart by carole_sandford
Photo 2285

Heart

Today's November word is heart. This is an Xmas Gonk, but i deliberately chose one that wasn't in xmas colours, so that he could be out all year round.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
He is sweet. I do like a nice gonk.
November 22nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I adore these! One day, I shall get myself one
November 22nd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ah he’s lovely, especially against the snowflake background
November 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet, yet I think he looks quite a mischievous gonk!!
November 22nd, 2022  
