Photo 2292
Sparkles
Today's November word. A string of white battery powered lights & as it says on the tin - they sparkle.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3193
photos
168
followers
141
following
627% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
29th November 2022 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
sparkle
,
nov22words
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice and works well. Took something similar so will think again.
November 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
They certainly do sparkle. Lovely shot.
November 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
And a very nice sparkle indeed.
November 29th, 2022
