Miss Claus by carole_sandford
Photo 2312

Miss Claus

A bit of posing with the Santa hats in front of the Christmas tree.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
we all love a portrait in front of the Christmas tree , what a fabulous smile and lovely bokeh too
December 19th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely portrait a real keeper
December 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
She looks so pretty
December 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet smile - gorgeous! fav
December 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
