Rainbow 2023 Green 1

A very green shot from when Phil & I went to see a light show at the cathedral a few weeks ago.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Carole Sandford

bkb in the city
Very cool
March 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and colour.
March 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb for the challenge! but quite spooky!
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great and vibrant green.
March 2nd, 2023  
