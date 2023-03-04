Previous
Rainbow 2023 - purple 1 by carole_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - purple 1

Another from the cathedral light show.This is a ceiling shot. I didn’t think about the rainbow challenge when I took them, but they definitely fit the bill!
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture for the challenge!
March 4th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Oh my favourite colour 😍
March 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
You caught some crackers for the challenge
March 4th, 2023  
Barb ace
Love this beautiful , rich purple!
March 4th, 2023  
