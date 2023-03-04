Sign up
Photo 2387
Rainbow 2023 - purple 1
Another from the cathedral light show.This is a ceiling shot. I didn’t think about the rainbow challenge when I took them, but they definitely fit the bill!
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3340
photos
170
followers
143
following
Tags
light
,
cathedral
,
show
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture for the challenge!
March 4th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Oh my favourite colour 😍
March 4th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
You caught some crackers for the challenge
March 4th, 2023
Barb
ace
Love this beautiful , rich purple!
March 4th, 2023
