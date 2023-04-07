Sign up
Photo 2421
Gerbera
Phil did the shopping today & came back with a bunch of flowers that contained two of these. I love the colours, reminds me rhubarb & custard sweets.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3390
photos
169
followers
142
following
663% complete
View this month »
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
gerbera
Helene
ace
gorgeous picture, great composition.
April 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous macro
April 7th, 2023
