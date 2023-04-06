Previous
Hawker Hurricaine by carole_sandford
Photo 2420

Hawker Hurricaine

Back to Monday's visit to RAF Conningsby & this was a BBMF, WW2, Hawker Hurricaine, which we also had the pleasure of seeing , along with the fast jets. How technology has advanced.
Probably best on black.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

