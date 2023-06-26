Sign up
Hubble bubble…
…toil & trouble….
Filling up the bird bath. The droplets took on colour from the sunlight & I accentuated it a bit. Quite a brew !
26th June 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3528
photos
170
followers
145
following
685% complete
View this month »
Tags
water
,
bubbles
,
birdbath
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, love the colours and edit.
June 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fab, it looks quite potent!!!!!!!!
June 26th, 2023
