The same, but different by carole_sandford
Photo 2509

The same, but different

We both took photos of a Bristol Allium today, without realising it. It’s not often we duplicate, but it seemed a shame not to use it.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up!
July 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Excellent focus, dof, colors, details
July 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful close-up focus and great bokeh! fav
July 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I have some of these in our garden , they are not quite as advanced as yours Carole , this is a beautiful photo
July 4th, 2023  
