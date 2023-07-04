Sign up
Previous
Photo 2509
The same, but different
We both took photos of a Bristol Allium today, without realising it. It’s not often we duplicate, but it seemed a shame not to use it.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3542
photos
169
followers
143
following
687% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
bristol
,
allium
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up!
July 4th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Excellent focus, dof, colors, details
July 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful close-up focus and great bokeh! fav
July 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I have some of these in our garden , they are not quite as advanced as yours Carole , this is a beautiful photo
July 4th, 2023
