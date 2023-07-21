Previous
Aster by carole_sandford
Aster

A macro shot of a purple Aster in our garden. They are quite small flowers in reality.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd
A lovely shot - I always think of Asters as the end of Summer flowers!
July 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford
@beryl well, the weatherman did say that it is going to feel like autumn over the next week 😉
July 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
@carole_sandford - The weather, climate is certainly changing!
July 21st, 2023  
gloria jones
Fabulous colors
July 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
A lovely colour.
July 21st, 2023  
Kate
Well done...I know how small these are!
July 21st, 2023  
Dawn
Such a pretty colour
July 21st, 2023  
