Previous
Photo 2526
Aster
A macro shot of a purple Aster in our garden. They are quite small flowers in reality.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
7
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
aster
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - I always think of Asters as the end of Summer flowers!
July 21st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@beryl
well, the weatherman did say that it is going to feel like autumn over the next week 😉
July 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@carole_sandford
- The weather, climate is certainly changing!
July 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous colors
July 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colour.
July 21st, 2023
Kate
ace
Well done...I know how small these are!
July 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such a pretty colour
July 21st, 2023
