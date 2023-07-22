Previous
Indoor Flowers by carole_sandford
Photo 2527

Indoor Flowers

They said it would rain all day today & it pretty much has! The man did good when he came back from the supermarket with a couple of bunches of Alstroemeria!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Carole Sandford

Dawn ace
They are so lovely
July 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
How pretty are they - the man did good
July 22nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gold star for Phil ⭐️ Nice dreamy shot
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet good man
July 22nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Lovely still life
July 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
So pretty
July 22nd, 2023  
Suzie Townsend ace
He did good. They're beautiful flowers!
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
They look lovely.
July 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
He certainly did good ! -lovely bunch of flowers !
July 22nd, 2023  
Cathy
That will certainly brighten up the indoors when the weather isn’t cooperating outdoors!
July 22nd, 2023  
