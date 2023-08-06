Sign up
Photo 2542
Raindrops on Dahlias
No rain so far today, though it’s looking cloudy now. One of our smaller dahlias.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Tags
garden
,
raindrops
,
dahlia
Judith Johnson
ace
Pretty with the raindrops
August 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
A pretty dahlia….love the way the rain drops just puddle on the petals.
August 6th, 2023
