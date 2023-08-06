Previous
Raindrops on Dahlias by carole_sandford
Photo 2542

Raindrops on Dahlias

No rain so far today, though it’s looking cloudy now. One of our smaller dahlias.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Judith Johnson ace
Pretty with the raindrops
August 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A pretty dahlia….love the way the rain drops just puddle on the petals.
August 6th, 2023  
