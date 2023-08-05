Singing in the Rain?

Well I think the colours of this dahlia certainty sing! Shiny & wet in the garden this morning.

We were supposed to go to an air show today. At East Kirkby they have flying displays at least once a year to raise money towards the renovation & up keep of the WW2 planes that they have there. Due to the inclement weather though, it was not unsurprisingly called off! We knew if there was the slightest threat of rain, the BBMF wouldn’t fly, so that is a large part of the display gone in one stroke (doesn’t take much for the RAF not to fly 😉). But, I have to admit, it would have been miserable in the rain!