Photo 2584
Looking Up
Taken in the park in Las Palmas on Friday afternoon.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
palm
las
palmas
Phil Sandford
ace
Love this
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous. I feel like on vacation on an island just looking at it.
September 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
September 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
super POV , are you home now carole ?
September 17th, 2023
