Sunset Ridge by carole_sandford
Photo 2601

Sunset Ridge

Went up to the Ridge this evening. Not the best I’ve ever seen, but not too bad. It was very cold & windy, so didn’t hang around for too long!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see the stacks on the horizon.
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful sky and view ! - fav
October 4th, 2023  
