Flying Overhead by carole_sandford
Photo 2635

Flying Overhead

A few more from RAF Waddington yesterday. The five front section flyers of the display (Enid) banking round to go over us in the viewing area. You get to be quite good at panning whilst taking these shots.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

