Frosty by carole_sandford
Frosty

The first frost of the winter, still around this afternoon.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful close-up capturing the spikiness of the frost crystals- creating to me an abstract ! fav
November 25th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
November 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the frost.
November 25th, 2023  
