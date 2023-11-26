Sign up
Previous
Photo 2654
Bourton on the Water
A pretty Cotswold village that we stopped off at on way home from Gloucester today. It was a little drizzly but there were still quite a lot of visitors. Had a nice lunch & got a few photos.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3800
photos
166
followers
137
following
727% complete
View this month »
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
Tags
water
,
the
,
on
,
bourton
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of this lovely village.
November 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely place to visit. We didn’t stop but we’re in the area last week.
November 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image Carole
November 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
(Of course here in Australia the council or whoever would insist that this bridge have railings etc!!)
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Very nice image
November 26th, 2023
