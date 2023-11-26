Previous
Bourton on the Water by carole_sandford
Photo 2654

Bourton on the Water

A pretty Cotswold village that we stopped off at on way home from Gloucester today. It was a little drizzly but there were still quite a lot of visitors. Had a nice lunch & got a few photos.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely capture of this lovely village.
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely place to visit. We didn’t stop but we’re in the area last week.
November 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image Carole
November 26th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
(Of course here in Australia the council or whoever would insist that this bridge have railings etc!!)
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Very nice image
November 26th, 2023  
