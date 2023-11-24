Sign up
Previous
Photo 2652
The Bard
We have come down to Glouster to visit friends this weekend, but on the way we stopped off for a couple of hours in Stratford Upon Avon. This is a statue of Shakespeare, Stratford’s most famous son.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
shakespeare
,
stratford
Milanie
ace
He does look impressive there!
November 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great capture
November 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful statue
November 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
November 25th, 2023
