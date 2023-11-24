Previous
The Bard by carole_sandford
The Bard

We have come down to Glouster to visit friends this weekend, but on the way we stopped off for a couple of hours in Stratford Upon Avon. This is a statue of Shakespeare, Stratford’s most famous son.
Milanie
He does look impressive there!
Corinne C
A great capture
bkb in the city
Beautiful statue
Joan Robillard
Wonderful capture
