Previous
Photo 2651
Country Road
I use this road fairly regularly to go to another village, where my hairdresser & GP are, I have also used this road & fields off it quite a few times in my project at different times of year.
You’ll all have an earworm now….
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3793
photos
166
followers
137
following
726% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
country
,
welton
,
lincs
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous leading line, pov, composition
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
