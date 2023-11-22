Sign up
Previous
Photo 2650
Formation of Five
As well as the Synchro Pair, I also saw this formation of five jets, flying in the places that they would occupy if there was a full team of nine of them.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th November 2023 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
arrows
Corinne C
ace
So impressive!
November 22nd, 2023
Olwynne
Wonderfully well captured. So impressive
November 22nd, 2023
