Photo 2649
On Approach
A couple more from yesterday's trip to RAF Waddington. this jet was about to approach for the opposition pass.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Years 1 to 8
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
20th November 2023 12:44pm
red
arrows
