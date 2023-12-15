Previous
Nature’s Pallet by carole_sandford
Nature’s Pallet

This was this evenings sky after the sunset. So pretty.
15th December 2023

Beverley ace
Gorgeousness
December 15th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow - like my clouds today ;)
December 15th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Gosh - that' just stunning.
December 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow amazing colours. fav.
December 15th, 2023  
