Previous
Photo 2672
Poinsettia
We have a new plant, will see how long we can keep this one going 😉
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
christmas
,
poinsettia
Pat Knowles
ace
Aren’t they lovely?our visitors last Sunday bought us one but when I took the outside wrapping off quite a few leaves & petals fell of. More since too but it seems like it’s settled down now. Hope you succeed!
December 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
The buds are so interesting. Love this.
December 14th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant close-up
December 14th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Splendid focus
December 14th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wow, very beautiful
December 14th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. You are so good with them. Mine always die lol
December 14th, 2023
