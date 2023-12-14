Previous
Poinsettia by carole_sandford
Photo 2672

Poinsettia

We have a new plant, will see how long we can keep this one going 😉
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Aren’t they lovely?our visitors last Sunday bought us one but when I took the outside wrapping off quite a few leaves & petals fell of. More since too but it seems like it’s settled down now. Hope you succeed!
December 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
The buds are so interesting. Love this.
December 14th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant close-up
December 14th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Splendid focus
December 14th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wow, very beautiful
December 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful. You are so good with them. Mine always die lol
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise