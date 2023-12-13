Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2671
Christmas Crochet
As seen on the bollards at the entrance to Waitrose today.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3832
photos
168
followers
138
following
731% complete
View this month »
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
Latest from all albums
1098
2668
1099
2669
1100
2670
1101
2671
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
crochet
Susan Wakely
ace
So clever. Someone’s been busy.
December 13th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Adorable!
December 13th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
Well done...Beautiful crafting!
December 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@gardenfolk
not done by me, crochet was not something I learned. These were at the supermarket.
December 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Some one has been busy - there are so many post boxes with these beautiful creations around . Such a wonderful up lifting idea ! fav
December 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close