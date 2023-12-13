Previous
Christmas Crochet by carole_sandford
Photo 2671

Christmas Crochet

As seen on the bollards at the entrance to Waitrose today.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
731% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So clever. Someone’s been busy.
December 13th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Adorable!
December 13th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Well done...Beautiful crafting!
December 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@gardenfolk not done by me, crochet was not something I learned. These were at the supermarket.
December 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Some one has been busy - there are so many post boxes with these beautiful creations around . Such a wonderful up lifting idea ! fav
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise