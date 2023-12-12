Sign up
Previous
Photo 2670
The Real Thing!
The Coca-Cola. Santa. One of our tree ornaments.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
9
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
,
ornament
,
santa
Michelle
A lovely ornament, I've not seen one of these
December 12th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful ornaments!
December 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
December 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Nothing compares to the real thing. Love the bauble
December 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha , and I thought it was Phil !
December 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha for some reason I saw a brussel sprout.
December 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@beryl
sometimes if he lets his beard get a bit unruly, he can do an impersonation of Santa, but mostly he looks like “uncle Albert” from “ only fools & horses” 😉
December 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
So cool!
December 12th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely🧑🎄🌲🎅
December 12th, 2023
