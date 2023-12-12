Previous
The Real Thing! by carole_sandford
Photo 2670

The Real Thing!

The Coca-Cola. Santa. One of our tree ornaments.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Michelle
A lovely ornament, I've not seen one of these
December 12th, 2023  
Junan Heath
Beautiful ornaments!
December 12th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely
December 12th, 2023  
Lesley
Nothing compares to the real thing. Love the bauble
December 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha , and I thought it was Phil !
December 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Haha for some reason I saw a brussel sprout.
December 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
@beryl sometimes if he lets his beard get a bit unruly, he can do an impersonation of Santa, but mostly he looks like “uncle Albert” from “ only fools & horses” 😉
December 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
So cool!
December 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely🧑‍🎄🌲🎅
December 12th, 2023  
