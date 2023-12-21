Sign up
Previous
Photo 2679
Is this my Good Side?
Another seal from yesterday. I like the detail in this one.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3846
photos
169
followers
138
following
733% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th December 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donna
,
nook
,
seal
Monica
Fabulous portrait
December 21st, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful profile
December 21st, 2023
Beverley
ace
So beautiful… lovely capture
December 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wonderful whiskers
December 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So pretty in the markings
December 21st, 2023
