A Sea of wet Sand

Phil went to the coast today, for a New Year’s Day walk. Our initial aim was to go to Anderby Creek, but it seems half of Lincolnshire must have had the same idea & we couldn’t park, so we headed north past Mablethorpe to the less invaded areas & went to Theddlethorpe Beach.

On our way back from the tidal bell. A wet area of sand, water left behind by high tide. The sand appears like waves. & the sun is starting to go down. A typical winter sky.