Photo 2689
Favourites of the Year
Have done this for the past few years. I pick a favourite from each month of the last year. This is the collage for 2023.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
year
,
favourites
Danette Thompson
ace
Makes a beautiful collage
December 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a glorious collection! Happy New Year to you and yours.
December 31st, 2023
