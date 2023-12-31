Previous
Favourites of the Year by carole_sandford
Photo 2689

Favourites of the Year

Have done this for the past few years. I pick a favourite from each month of the last year. This is the collage for 2023.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
736% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Makes a beautiful collage
December 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a glorious collection! Happy New Year to you and yours.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise