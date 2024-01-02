Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2691
Amaryllis
I was bought an Amaryllis last year & decided to buy this one, one day when we were at a garden centre. It has another two flowers not yet out & another stalk growing. Lovely showy flowers they have.
Best viewed on black.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3870
photos
172
followers
139
following
737% complete
View this month »
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
Latest from all albums
1114
2688
63
2689
2690
1115
2691
1116
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
,
high
,
key
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful image, on the white background. I like the detail of the red edged petals
January 2nd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
And you have another not yet doing anything that you received for Christmas.
January 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. I like the high key white background.
January 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So classy ❤️
January 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a striking image.
January 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close