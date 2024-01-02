Previous
Amaryllis by carole_sandford
Amaryllis

I was bought an Amaryllis last year & decided to buy this one, one day when we were at a garden centre. It has another two flowers not yet out & another stalk growing. Lovely showy flowers they have.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful image, on the white background. I like the detail of the red edged petals
January 2nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
And you have another not yet doing anything that you received for Christmas.
January 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. I like the high key white background.
January 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So classy ❤️
January 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a striking image.
January 2nd, 2024  
