Previous
Photo 2692
First Hellebore
We were at the garden centre today to get a few more hellebore plants. We bought a couple of this colour.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
9
6
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
garden
centre
hellebore
JackieR
My purple ones are just poking through!
January 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
So pretty with the hint of pink.
January 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful close-up
January 3rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
January 3rd, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
What a beauty and a wonderful close=up ! fav
January 3rd, 2024
Phil Sandford
Let’s hope they like swimming; the border is absolutely saturated after the last few days.
January 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2024
Cathy
Fabulous detail!
January 3rd, 2024
