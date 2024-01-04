Sign up
Photo 2693
Floods
Just past Buslingthorpe this morning nearly at our village. This looks a lovely scene, but it’s flooding in a field! I parked to take a photo of the water & liked the framing of the car window.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flooded
fields
Renee Salamon
Rain, rain and more rain! I like your framing too
January 4th, 2024
Casablanca
So much water and still pouring with rain here tonight. Beautiful framing
January 4th, 2024
Pat Knowles
It’s so bad to see all this flooding…..never ending rain.
January 4th, 2024
