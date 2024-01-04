Previous
Floods by carole_sandford
Floods

Just past Buslingthorpe this morning nearly at our village. This looks a lovely scene, but it’s flooding in a field! I parked to take a photo of the water & liked the framing of the car window.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
Rain, rain and more rain! I like your framing too
January 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So much water and still pouring with rain here tonight. Beautiful framing
January 4th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s so bad to see all this flooding…..never ending rain.
January 4th, 2024  
