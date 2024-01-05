Previous
Blue Reflections by carole_sandford
Photo 2694

Blue Reflections

Not taken a photo today, so, another from yesterday. This is the old medieval moat at Buslingthorpe. It has been cleaned out . Lots of reflected trees in this one.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Rob Z ace
It's a beautiful sight and image
January 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful clarity and reflections.
January 5th, 2024  
