Photo 2694
Blue Reflections
Not taken a photo today, so, another from yesterday. This is the old medieval moat at Buslingthorpe. It has been cleaned out . Lots of reflected trees in this one.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
medieval
moat
buslingthorpe
Rob Z
It's a beautiful sight and image
January 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Beautiful clarity and reflections.
January 5th, 2024
