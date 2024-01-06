Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2695
Reflecting Shell
A minimalist still life today .
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3876
photos
176
followers
141
following
738% complete
View this month »
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
Latest from all albums
2691
1116
2692
1117
2693
1118
2694
2695
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
6th January 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
still
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! love the colour tones and shape to this delightful shell and super reflections ! fav
January 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I love the reflection.
January 6th, 2024
Rob Falbo
Cool
January 6th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Perfect still
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close