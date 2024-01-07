Previous
River Witham by carole_sandford
Photo 2696

River Witham

Reflections seem to be a bit of a theme lately! The river Witham with huge cloud reflections & the sun starting to descend.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Catherine P
So lovely and atmospheric
January 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is faberoony!
January 7th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice capture!
January 7th, 2024  
Pammy Joy
Beautiful
January 7th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful matching two halves
January 7th, 2024  
