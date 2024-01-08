Sign up
Photo 2697
Looking Towards Lincoln
Looking down one of the water channels /dykes that run either side of the river, towards Lincoln. The Cathedral can be seen in the distance on the hill.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Michelle
Lovely capture, I like the coloured reflections in the water
January 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous leading lines
January 8th, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely leading lines and scene
January 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great image - love the way your eye finally finds that Cathedral
January 8th, 2024
