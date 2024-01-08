Previous
Looking Towards Lincoln

Looking down one of the water channels /dykes that run either side of the river, towards Lincoln. The Cathedral can be seen in the distance on the hill.
Michelle
Lovely capture, I like the coloured reflections in the water
January 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous leading lines
January 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely leading lines and scene
January 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great image - love the way your eye finally finds that Cathedral
January 8th, 2024  
