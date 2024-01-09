Sign up
Previous
Photo 2698
Puffed up Pigeon
Taken a few days ago, this pigeon was fluffed up against the cold & was sat on our garage roof for ages. Taken from the kitchen window.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3882
photos
175
followers
141
following
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th January 2024 2:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
garage
,
roof
,
up
,
pigeon
,
puffed
