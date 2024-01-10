Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2699
Winter Tree
Didn’t really go anywhere of any significance today. This was a quick shot on the way back from the post office. I liked the black n white version best, as it depicts the starkness of winter.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3883
photos
175
followers
142
following
739% complete
View this month »
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
Latest from all albums
2695
2696
1119
2697
1120
1121
2698
2699
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
Michelle
Lovely capture, certainly feels gloomy like winder
January 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous naked tree
January 10th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
January 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely tree. This view is so similar to a road that I go on whe living the island. 5 mins from home.
January 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A very striking photo
January 10th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great winter tree. Perfect in B&W
January 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love it, black and white really emphasises the bleakness of winter.
January 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
yes you got the starkness right Carole , it has been really cold these past few days , big coat weather !
January 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close