Winter Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 2699

Winter Tree

Didn’t really go anywhere of any significance today. This was a quick shot on the way back from the post office. I liked the black n white version best, as it depicts the starkness of winter.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Michelle
Lovely capture, certainly feels gloomy like winder
January 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous naked tree
January 10th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
January 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely tree. This view is so similar to a road that I go on whe living the island. 5 mins from home.
January 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A very striking photo
January 10th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great winter tree. Perfect in B&W
January 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love it, black and white really emphasises the bleakness of winter.
January 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
yes you got the starkness right Carole , it has been really cold these past few days , big coat weather !
January 10th, 2024  
